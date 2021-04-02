PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $122.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CL King cut shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

Shares of PVH opened at $100.98 on Wednesday. PVH has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $110.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. Analysts anticipate that PVH will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of PVH by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 2.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in PVH by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

