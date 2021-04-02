Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases Shares of 10,036 Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

