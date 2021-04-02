Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $74,000 Investment in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 20.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

BYSI opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

