Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LL. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 570.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 191,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after purchasing an additional 178,055 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

LL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NYSE LL opened at $26.17 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $756.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

