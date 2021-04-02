Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $124,000 in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,129,000 after purchasing an additional 565,514 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,917,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,390,000 after purchasing an additional 300,043 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,260,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,294,000 after purchasing an additional 457,117 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,204,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,548,000 after purchasing an additional 193,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.64.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $109.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.23, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.81 and a 1 year high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

