Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,249 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,074,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 2,450.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,713,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,442 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 957,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 171,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 942,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 222,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GEO opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $15.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $932.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

