Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $83.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s previous close.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.43.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of -257.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,196,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.