Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Shares of Provident Bancorp stock opened at $14.73 on Thursday. Provident Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $280.09 million, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Provident Bancorp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 622.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

