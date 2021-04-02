Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will post $281.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $275.80 million and the highest is $286.00 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $290.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

PB traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.20. 331,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,476. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $481,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

