ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Short Interest Down 29.0% in March

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,600 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the February 28th total of 810,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,756.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSFF opened at $21.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $21.58.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

