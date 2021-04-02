Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 133,574 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,081,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 133,574 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Credit Acceptance worth $374,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 455,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,619,000 after acquiring an additional 313,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 44,589 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 108,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,462,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 190,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $6,048,000. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total transaction of $1,300,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CACC opened at $362.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a current ratio of 23.45. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $210.67 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.58.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $447.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.13 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

