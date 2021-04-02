Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $406,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.31.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $284.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.25 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.28.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

