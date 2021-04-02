Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 10,176 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of Tyler Technologies worth $327,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 779.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 963.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.50.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total value of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at $37,760,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $431.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $436.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.43. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $275.38 and a one year high of $479.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 94.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

