Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215,646 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of McDonald’s worth $260,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $225.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.87.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.55.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

