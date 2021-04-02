Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 521,721 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,293,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,721 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $226,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in BCE by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in BCE by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6816 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.24%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.55.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

