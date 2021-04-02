Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 21,701 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.82% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $95,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $289.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.33 and a 200 day moving average of $262.51. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.77 and a 12 month high of $310.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $3.67. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

