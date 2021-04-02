Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 19,999 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 613,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,999 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $91,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 625 shares in the company, valued at $94,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,249. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $186.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.79 and a 1 year high of $193.84.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.16.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

