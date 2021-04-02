Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 11,004 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 11,004 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Illumina were worth $104,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Illumina by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $871,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $371.35.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total transaction of $1,461,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,550,476.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total transaction of $109,581.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,687,250.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,451,728 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $385.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $432.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.74. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.16 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 89.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

