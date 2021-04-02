Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,956,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 268,494 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.13% of Triumph Group worth $87,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,383,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,298,000 after buying an additional 580,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Triumph Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,282,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,901,000 after buying an additional 2,244,476 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Triumph Group by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,753,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after buying an additional 2,050,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after buying an additional 76,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Triumph Group by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 698,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $155,447.46. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TGI shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

