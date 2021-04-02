Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,581,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,649 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.29% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $96,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caption Management LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 578.8% in the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 69,025 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after buying an additional 19,934 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $38.83 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $46.66. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

