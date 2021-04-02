Presearch (PRE) Achieves Market Cap of $37.04 Million

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Presearch has a market capitalization of $37.04 million and approximately $868,082.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Presearch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $205.93 or 0.00348081 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000869 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Presearch Coin Profile

PRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,661,436 coins. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

