Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 34.33 ($0.45).

PMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.31) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Premier Oil to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 17 ($0.22) in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Premier Oil stock opened at GBX 22.40 ($0.29) on Friday. Premier Oil has a one year low of GBX 10.77 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 55.14 ($0.72). The company has a market cap of £207.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

