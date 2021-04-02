Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,838 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.43% of Premier worth $18,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,968 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Premier by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,540,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,359,000 after purchasing an additional 356,635 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 570,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 237,395 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Premier by 1,212.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 162,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Premier by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 160,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.92 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Premier in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

