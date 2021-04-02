PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PPL were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $14,500,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $13,835,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 17.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,842,000 after purchasing an additional 470,920 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,110,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 332,623 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 792,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,351,000 after purchasing an additional 231,718 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

