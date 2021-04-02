PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.93

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.93 and last traded at $38.63, with a volume of 4887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays began coverage on PPD in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 255.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. Insiders have sold 182,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,797,846 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in PPD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PPD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in PPD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,852,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PPD by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,504,000 after buying an additional 772,535 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

