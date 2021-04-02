Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.35

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$29.35 and traded as high as C$33.30. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$33.03, with a volume of 5,445,755 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Sunday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$17.95 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.6700004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

