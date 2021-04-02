PotCoin Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $6.56 million and $5,599.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,284.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,077.53 or 0.03504338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.55 or 0.00348405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $584.17 or 0.00985360 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.86 or 0.00419777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.22 or 0.00428808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.02 or 0.00290154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00025371 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,996,023 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

