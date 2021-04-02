Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Post by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Post by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,101,000 after purchasing an additional 772,169 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Post by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,930,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Post in the 4th quarter worth $57,717,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Post by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POST stock opened at $105.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3,531.16 and a beta of 0.71. Post has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.77 and a 200 day moving average of $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Analysts anticipate that Post will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

