Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Up 53.9% This Week

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $18.28 million and approximately $12.70 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $28.23 or 0.00046994 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 53.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00063725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.62 or 0.00317377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00087588 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $436.21 or 0.00726277 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00047250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00029518 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.