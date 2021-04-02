PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Short Interest Update

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the February 28th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PTE opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. PolarityTE has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 674.12% and a negative return on equity of 169.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PolarityTE will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PolarityTE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

In other PolarityTE news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $34,140.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 880,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

