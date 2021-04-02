Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,446.22

Shares of Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,446.22 ($18.89) and traded as low as GBX 1,380 ($18.03). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,400 ($18.29), with a volume of 278,340 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLUS shares. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Plus500 from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,990 ($26.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 958 ($12.52) price target on shares of Plus500 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,357.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,445.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

About Plus500 (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

