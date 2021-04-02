PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,900 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the February 28th total of 556,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:PHI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. 96,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.92. PLDT has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.34.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $989.76 million for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 14.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.5882 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. PLDT’s payout ratio is currently 72.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised PLDT from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PLDT in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PLDT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PLDT during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PLDT by 8.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

