Playcent (PCNT) Price Hits $0.93 on Exchanges

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001552 BTC on major exchanges. Playcent has a market capitalization of $6.67 million and approximately $733,732.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00066052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00281475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00091979 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $442.32 or 0.00741197 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00029471 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010004 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,931 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

