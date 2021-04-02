Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Evans Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evans Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

EVBN opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.20. The company has a market cap of $185.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Evans Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,419,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 14,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

