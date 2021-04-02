Piper Sandler Comments on TowneBank’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TowneBank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TowneBank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

TOWN stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,399,000 after acquiring an additional 222,188 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TowneBank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,823,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,746 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth $16,326,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TowneBank by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

