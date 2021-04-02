Piper Sandler Comments on MVB Financial Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MVB Financial in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MVB Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ MVBF opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MVB Financial has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $388.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.79.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.60. MVB Financial had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MVB Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 54,796 shares during the period. Second Curve Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 209,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MVB Financial by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

