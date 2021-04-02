Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,988 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,503 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,543 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $58,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,423 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 195,496 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $164.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $169.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.68 and a 200 day moving average of $116.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $650,424.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,097,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $587,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,545.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

