Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,219 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Pinterest by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Pinterest by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,105 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,859,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,196,667 shares of company stock valued at $89,284,946.

PINS stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.73. 11,505,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,871,050. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.45 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

