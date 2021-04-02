Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) Downgraded to “Sector Perform Market Weight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PL. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bankshares cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.30 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.30 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a tender rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.30 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.33.

TSE:PL opened at C$11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$375.97 million and a PE ratio of -74.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.85. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.63 and a 12 month high of C$11.28.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$116.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.08 million. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle Renewable Energy will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinnacle Renewable Energy

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

