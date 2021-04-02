Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.22.

Shares of PNFP opened at $90.37 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $154,809.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,062.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $265,943.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,890. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 877.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 603,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,848,000 after purchasing an additional 541,516 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 193,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,333,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.