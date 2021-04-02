Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 730 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,855 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,939,000 after buying an additional 2,489,132 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,324 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,160,000 after acquiring an additional 629,552 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $2,006,857.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,722.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $16,450,679.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,837,836.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,719 shares of company stock worth $24,296,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,389. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $96.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.66 and its 200-day moving average is $79.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The firm had revenue of $745.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HZNP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.