Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded up $8.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.73. 572,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. Analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $449,533.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,541.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 11,971 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,366,307.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,187 shares of company stock worth $82,715,148 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRTX. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.57.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

