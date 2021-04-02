Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in ITT by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $760,553,000 after buying an additional 2,265,071 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,197,000 after acquiring an additional 360,258 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in ITT by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 782,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,383,000 after acquiring an additional 296,840 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ITT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,494,000 after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 433.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 140,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ITT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,092. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $91.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.74. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.43.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

