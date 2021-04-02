Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $959,000 Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,455 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AQUA. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 371,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $13,098,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 30,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQUA traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,962. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

In other news, CFO Benedict J. Stas sold 253,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $7,489,182.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,719,222.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 51,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,367,435.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,461.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 809,544 shares of company stock valued at $23,639,459 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

