Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $193,000 Stock Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,200 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLUU. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Glu Mobile by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,150,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after buying an additional 20,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Glu Mobile by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after buying an additional 22,732 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after buying an additional 3,253,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,243,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLUU shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen cut Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

NASDAQ GLUU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. 1,644,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,029,024. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 415.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

