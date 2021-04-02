Phantomx Price Hits $0.0071 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Phantomx token can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phantomx has traded 1,809.2% higher against the US dollar. Phantomx has a market cap of $344,528.69 and approximately $814.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $240.92 or 0.00405343 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005475 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00025133 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.42 or 0.05179310 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 tokens. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

