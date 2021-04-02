PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Insider Michael Lillard Purchases 9,000 Shares

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) insider Michael Lillard purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at $213,361.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
ISD opened at $15.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $15.76.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
