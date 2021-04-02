PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Insider Michael Lillard Purchases 9,000 Shares

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) insider Michael Lillard purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at $213,361.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ISD opened at $15.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $15.76.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 787,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 41,332 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 202,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 808,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 56,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.