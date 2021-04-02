Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $41.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has been assigned a $41.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $202.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

