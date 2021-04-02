Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,106.44 ($40.59).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSN shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Persimmon alerts:

In other news, insider Joanna Place purchased 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,933 ($38.32) per share, for a total transaction of £99,956.64 ($130,593.99). Also, insider Dean K. Finch purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, with a total value of £50,283 ($65,695.06).

Shares of LON:PSN opened at GBX 3,024 ($39.51) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 1,602 ($20.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,113 ($40.67). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,867.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,702.16. The company has a market capitalization of £9.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $70.00. This represents a yield of 4.61%.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.