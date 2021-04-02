PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.40.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $116.48 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $194.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.